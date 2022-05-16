Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.09

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 2270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMQ. TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price target for the company. National Bankshares lowered Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.63.

The stock has a market cap of C$161.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 992,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,193,591.24.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

