Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading 12.2% Higher

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. 357,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 472,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13. The stock has a market cap of C$36.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40.

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

