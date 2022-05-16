Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCN shares. CIBC increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered Tricon Residential to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.32. 226,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,331. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.80. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$12.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36.

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$155.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$230,299.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,485.40.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

