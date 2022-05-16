Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Short Interest Down 36.0% in April

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the April 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TACA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.08. 15,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,273. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 696,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

