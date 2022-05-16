Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE TREC opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $226.34 million, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Trecora Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trecora Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.