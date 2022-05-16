Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSE TREC opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $226.34 million, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.33.
Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 4.51%.
Trecora Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.
