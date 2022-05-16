Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Up 6.4%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.00. 734,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 22,040,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Several analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.13 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Transocean by 285.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Transocean by 154.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

