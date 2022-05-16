TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDG opened at $563.81 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $537.55 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $629.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.33.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,315. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

