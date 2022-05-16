Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Shares Gap Down to $5.74

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $5.45. Traeger shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 10,733 shares trading hands.

COOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Traeger from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.72.

Get Traeger alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $646.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Traeger had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. Research analysts predict that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $516,826,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Traeger by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,702,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,184,000 after buying an additional 388,470 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Traeger by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,780,000 after buying an additional 508,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Traeger by 27.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 574,500 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger during the first quarter valued at about $15,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.