TOWER Market Cap Reaches $1.80 Million (TOWER)

TOWER (TOWER) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $718,750.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOWER coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TOWER has traded down 37.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TOWER alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00104351 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOWER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOWER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOWER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOWER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.