Toncoin Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.00 billion and $3.98 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00005511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.97 or 0.00525670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00035852 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,297.06 or 1.79623516 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

