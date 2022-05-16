Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 35,900 shares.The stock last traded at $71.90 and had previously closed at $72.35.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
