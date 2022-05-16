Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 35,900 shares.The stock last traded at $71.90 and had previously closed at $72.35.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.