TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Short Interest Update

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the April 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 792,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In related news, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 3,685 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $66,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 125,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 124,945 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 156.0% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 202,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $19.85 on Monday. TimkenSteel has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $925.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

About TimkenSteel (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.