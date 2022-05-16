Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,288,580 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 156,065 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $16,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 575,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23,019 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.16.

HBM traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

