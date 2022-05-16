Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 30,767 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,767 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Envista worth $15,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Envista by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Envista by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Envista by 21,395.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,755.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $238,378.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,564,998. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE NVST traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $41.31. 12,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,925. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.