Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,618 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Overstock.com worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,443,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 281,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,146,000 after acquiring an additional 232,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 731,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,996,000 after acquiring an additional 182,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $40,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at $519,549.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,569 shares of company stock valued at $899,645 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded down $3.03 on Monday, reaching $28.30. 24,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

