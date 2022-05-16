Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,812 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,812 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Fox Factory worth $17,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 332.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.72. 594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $190.29. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.27 and a 200 day moving average of $132.36.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

