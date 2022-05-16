Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,812 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,812 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Fox Factory worth $17,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 332.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.72. 594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $190.29. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.27 and a 200 day moving average of $132.36.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
Fox Factory Profile (Get Rating)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
