Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 763,975 Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 763,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,626,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Livent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Livent by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Livent by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Livent by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Livent by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.88. 36,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 97.67 and a beta of 2.03. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Livent’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

