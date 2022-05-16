Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,479 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Clean Harbors worth $14,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 82,974 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,167. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.32. 3,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,133. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.58. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.67 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

