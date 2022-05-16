Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,872 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Repligen worth $13,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,643,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 25.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,063,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,294,000 after buying an additional 217,697 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,318,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Repligen by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after buying an additional 85,857 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGEN. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

Shares of RGEN traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.15. 4,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,083. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.98. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.09.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

