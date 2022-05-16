Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $8.58 Million Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 24,699 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRC. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AtriCure by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $95,332.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,317 shares of company stock valued at $225,399. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,989. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.19. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

AtriCure Profile (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.