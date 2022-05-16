Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $14.97 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145,935 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $14,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth about $18,207,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 9.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $107.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.16. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.82 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.83 and a 200-day moving average of $130.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

