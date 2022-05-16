Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Open Lending worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 97.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at $235,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 14,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,676. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

