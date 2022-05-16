Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 254,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.36% of ChemoCentryx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 68,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,078. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 514.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

