Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 898,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,260 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $12,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ING traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 274,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $15.97.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ING shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.26) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.42) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ING Groep from €10.50 ($11.05) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

