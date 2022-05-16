Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Price Down 5% on Analyst Downgrade

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $95.00. The company traded as low as $76.27 and last traded at $77.91. Approximately 9,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,040,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.99.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on THO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.55.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.00.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 10.40%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

