Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Thor Industries worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Thor Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $5.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.44. 56,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average is $94.00. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

