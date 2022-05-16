The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 185,628 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 655.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after purchasing an additional 164,856 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 627.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after purchasing an additional 103,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 273,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,519,000 after purchasing an additional 87,327 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Barclays upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

NYSE TRV traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.65. 11,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,793. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,555 shares of company stock worth $5,951,385. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

