The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW opened at $269.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.50.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

