The Sandbox (SAND) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $415.42 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $1.64 billion and $415.42 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00004484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00444094 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00162639 BTC.

Chip (CHIP) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000282 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,539,778 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars.

