The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $153.44

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $153.44 and last traded at $153.75, with a volume of 5956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 17,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $1,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

