The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,094 shares of company stock worth $3,534,689 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Shares of IPG stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $31.89. 2,016,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,484. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

