The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the April 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:IFN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.49. 145,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,166. The India Fund has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%.
The India Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
