The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the April 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:IFN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.49. 145,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,166. The India Fund has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The India Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in The India Fund by 39.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The India Fund by 25.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in The India Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

