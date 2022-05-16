The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,979,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,257,000 after purchasing an additional 65,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,135,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.87. 16,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.87.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $82,055.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,591. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

