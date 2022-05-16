The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $14,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $327.14. 5,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,478. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $389.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.43 and a 12 month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

