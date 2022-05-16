Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 1,424 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 43,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,067,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,561,000 after acquiring an additional 134,459 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $13,096,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 95,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,420. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.29.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

