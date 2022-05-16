Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 675 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.00. The company had a trading volume of 135,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.