Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 5,800 Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.03. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,784. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52.

