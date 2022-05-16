Texas Yale Capital Corp. Lowers Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $666,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $100.03. 26,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,771. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

In other news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $4,257,794 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.