Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $550,000 Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,831 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,153,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,078,000 after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 50,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEP traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.86. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,096. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.45%.

BEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

