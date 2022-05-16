Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $301,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 468,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $5.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.62. 96,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,921. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.22. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 27.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

