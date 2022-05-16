Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 58.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 100,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.72. The stock had a trading volume of 30,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,090. The company has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.96. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,137 shares of company stock worth $3,376,679. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.