Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.55. 36,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,797,010. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.10. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.74 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

