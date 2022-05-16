Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,719 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.20% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,470,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after purchasing an additional 729,276 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45,095 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 786,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 115,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,831,000. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of BCSF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,990. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $978.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 62.89% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.96%.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Thomas A. Hough bought 6,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,662 shares of company stock worth $170,590 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

