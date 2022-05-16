Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires New Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,120 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $137,704,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of VMware by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,638,422 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $189,861,000 after buying an additional 959,037 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VMware by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,766,440 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $436,455,000 after buying an additional 796,972 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the third quarter worth about $108,196,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VMware by 409.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 899,473 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $104,200,000 after purchasing an additional 723,008 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.91. 14,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.29. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.58 and a 12 month high of $167.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities dropped their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cross Research dropped their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

