Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Down 30.9% in April

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Community Bancshares alerts:

TCBS traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $16.55. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61. Texas Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.