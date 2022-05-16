Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Plans $0.30 Dividend

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2964 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tesco has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $12.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.03) to GBX 320 ($3.95) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

