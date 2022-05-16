Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 1,520.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,907 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.55% of Terminix Global worth $30,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,896,000 after purchasing an additional 157,518 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,460,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,536,000 after acquiring an additional 108,161 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,417,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,355,000 after acquiring an additional 283,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,751,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,201,000 after acquiring an additional 210,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,406,000 after purchasing an additional 520,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMX opened at $43.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terminix Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

