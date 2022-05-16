Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Given New €5.20 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €4.80 ($5.05) to €5.20 ($5.47) in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. New Street Research cut shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.53) to €4.10 ($4.32) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.42) to €4.00 ($4.21) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.52.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.92 on Friday. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 350.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

