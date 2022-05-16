Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stake Lessened by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 143.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.68.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $1.86 on Monday, hitting $31.73. 200,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,712,644. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.79. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

