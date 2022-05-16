TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Head to Head Survey

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get TELA Bio alerts:

This table compares TELA Bio and LENSAR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $29.46 million 4.19 -$33.28 million ($2.48) -3.42 LENSAR $34.46 million 2.24 -$19.60 million ($2.20) -3.20

LENSAR has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio. TELA Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LENSAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of TELA Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of LENSAR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for TELA Bio and LENSAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00

TELA Bio currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.43%. LENSAR has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.07%. Given TELA Bio’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than LENSAR.

Volatility & Risk

TELA Bio has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENSAR has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -113.15% -130.46% -52.65% LENSAR -57.39% -37.77% -31.56%

Summary

LENSAR beats TELA Bio on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELA Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. The company markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. TELA Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

LENSAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.